Veriti Management LLC Buys New Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,239 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.44. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

