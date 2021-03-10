Veriti Management LLC Buys New Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 21.9% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 63,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

KHC opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

