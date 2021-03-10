Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,607 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $131.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.42.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.