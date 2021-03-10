Veriti Management LLC Invests $531,000 in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,804 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 28,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of PHG opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $58.41. The stock has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.80.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $1.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

