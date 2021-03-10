Veriti Management LLC Invests $546,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

