Veriti Management LLC Invests $585,000 in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 17,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LG Display by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 116,423 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in LG Display by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 146,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in LG Display by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LG Display alerts:

LPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 9th.

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $9.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.20. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL).

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.