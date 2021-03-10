Veriti Management LLC Makes New $424,000 Investment in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 645,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,296 shares of company stock valued at $7,865,431 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $30.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.76.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

