Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG opened at $111.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.08. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $121.31. The stock has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

