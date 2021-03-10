Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $156.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 978.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.55 and its 200-day moving average is $148.57. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $170.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

