Veriti Management LLC Takes $479,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,338 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 251,800 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,837,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,685 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 41.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EA opened at $127.21 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.64, for a total transaction of $792,524.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,502,914.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,055 shares of company stock worth $16,618,414 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

