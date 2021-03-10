Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) traded as high as C$10.24 and last traded at C$10.05, with a volume of 3333077 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.19.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.53.

The company has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

