Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verrica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $390.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.30.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $77,000. 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

