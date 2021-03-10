Vertcoin Hits Market Cap of $38.44 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $38.44 million and $346.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,253.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,846.93 or 0.03283245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.19 or 0.00361211 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.61 or 0.00971704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.47 or 0.00395488 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.48 or 0.00338613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.00240849 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00021607 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,080,447 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.