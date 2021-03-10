Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) released its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 35,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,961,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $60.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.05. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $3.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90.

VTNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

