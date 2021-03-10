Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Up 10.9%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) shares shot up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $13.78. 1,987,343 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 5,285,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Veru from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lifted their target price on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.95 million, a P/E ratio of -49.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,100. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Veru by 293.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 245,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 182,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veru by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,189,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 138,551 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Veru by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Veru by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

