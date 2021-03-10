VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) Insider Robert Luciano Purchases 80,720 Shares

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano purchased 80,720 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.29 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$184,525.92 ($131,804.23).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Robert Luciano acquired 5,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$11,500.00 ($8,214.29).

On Monday, March 1st, Robert Luciano bought 16 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$37.06 ($26.47) per share, for a total transaction of A$593.01 ($423.58).

On Friday, February 26th, Robert Luciano purchased 11,676 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$27,088.32 ($19,348.80).

On Thursday, February 18th, Robert Luciano acquired 3,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,930.00 ($4,950.00).

On Tuesday, February 16th, Robert Luciano acquired 25,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.32 ($1.66) per share, with a total value of A$58,000.00 ($41,428.57).

On Thursday, February 11th, Robert Luciano bought 40,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$91,840.00 ($65,600.00).

On Tuesday, February 9th, Robert Luciano purchased 40,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.29 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$91,640.00 ($65,457.14).

On Friday, February 5th, Robert Luciano acquired 47,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$106,925.00 ($76,375.00).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$2.10.

VGI Partners Asian Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, Â’boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

