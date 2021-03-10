ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) PT Raised to $61.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research downgraded ViacomCBS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.52.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $83.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

