VINE ENERGY INC. Prices IPO at $16.00-$19.00 Per Share (VEI)

VINE ENERGY INC. (VEI) expects to raise $329 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, March 18th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 18,800,000 shares at a price of $16.00-$19.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, VINE ENERGY INC. generated $378.7 million in revenue and had a net loss of $252.2 million. VINE ENERGY INC. has a market cap of $1.2 billion.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Barclays and RBC Capital Markets acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Blackstone, Capital One Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, MUFG, CastleOak Securities, L.P., Drexel Hamilton, Ramirez & Co. and Stern were co-managers.

VINE ENERGY INC. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are an energy company focused on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. Natural gas demand has significantly grown as a percentage of North America’s energy mix over the last 10 years, having increased 38% from 86 Bcfd to 119 Bcfd and growing from 27% to 37% of the energy mix due to ample domestic supply, reliability of supply, significant supporting in-place infrastructure, low carbon intensity and low prices. In particular, demand for exported LNG has contributed to approximately 21% of that increase, with continued growth in LNG exports anticipated according to Wood Mackenzie. We believe natural gas will continue to be instrumental as a low carbon intensity source for meeting growing energy demand. (Note: Bcfd stands for billion cubic feet of natural gas per day.) “.

VINE ENERGY INC. was founded in 2014 and has 113 employees. The company is located at 5800 Granite Parkway, Suite 550 Plano, Texas 75024 and can be reached via phone at (469) 606-0540 or on the web at http://www.vineog.com/.

