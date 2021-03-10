Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VIPS. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vipshop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. CLSA cut shares of Vipshop from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $41.26.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $3.28. Vipshop had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,555,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,644,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,319,000 after acquiring an additional 497,503 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,021,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708,332 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,537,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,351,000 after acquiring an additional 686,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

