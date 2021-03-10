VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Shares Up 10.6%

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)’s share price shot up 10.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.00. 260,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 544,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

The company has a market cap of $526.42 million, a PE ratio of -107.49 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get VOXX International alerts:

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in VOXX International by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VOXX International by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in VOXX International by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOXX)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.