Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Insider Patricia Moran Sells 985 Shares

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) insider Patricia Moran sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $33,805.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,966.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patricia Moran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of Vroom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,470,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,732,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,509,599. Vroom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.52.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vroom during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vroom by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vroom in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

