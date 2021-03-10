W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,938,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,405,063,000 after acquiring an additional 227,199 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,913,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 507,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,058,000 after acquiring an additional 33,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 371,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,441,000 after acquiring an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GWW opened at $398.48 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.61 and a fifty-two week high of $427.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. William Blair cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.69.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

