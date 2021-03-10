WABnetwork Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WABnetwork has a market capitalization of $100,099.15 and $46.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded up 698.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00055382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $425.36 or 0.00773205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00066032 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00030222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00040622 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 coins. The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork. The official website for WABnetwork is wab.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.