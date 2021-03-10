Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 18.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 11.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 200.5% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 369,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $121.73 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $125.56. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,747.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,967. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

