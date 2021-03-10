WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $93.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $94.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,551,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,037,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

