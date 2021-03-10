Wedbush Raises Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $137.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wedbush from $107.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.51% from the company’s previous close.

THO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist raised their target price on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $132.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $133.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,287.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 583,750 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1,565.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 414,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,464,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,776,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 236,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,581,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

