Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Enerflex (EFX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Enerflex (TSE: EFX):

2/26/2021 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

2/26/2021 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.50 to C$9.50.

2/25/2021 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$9.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$10.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Enerflex was given a new C$8.50 price target on by analysts at CIBC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Enerflex had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.50.

Shares of EFX opened at C$9.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.47. The company has a market cap of C$834.91 million and a PE ratio of 9.50. Enerflex Ltd. has a one year low of C$4.18 and a one year high of C$9.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

