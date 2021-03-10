Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Down 99.7% in February

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the February 11th total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WEICY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,813. Weichai Power has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $27.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weichai Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, new energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

