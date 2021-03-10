Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 625,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,856 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $42,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 228.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 207,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 144,367 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.