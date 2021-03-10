Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,717 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.49% of PRA Health Sciences worth $39,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at $208,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.18.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 33,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $4,008,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,317.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,486,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRAH opened at $143.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.09.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

