Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.04% of Mimecast worth $38,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after buying an additional 642,278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,873,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,472,000 after buying an additional 210,498 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,302,000 after buying an additional 78,149 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 21.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,317,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,809,000 after buying an additional 233,738 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,166,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,745,000 after buying an additional 33,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast stock opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.67, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $753,550.00. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at $265,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,500 shares of company stock worth $13,016,325 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MIME. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Mimecast in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.85.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.