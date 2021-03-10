Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 581,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $40,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Motco purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 12.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the third quarter valued at $239,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.43. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.75. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.53 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

