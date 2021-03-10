Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 18,151 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,151 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vericel were worth $37,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 302.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 70.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vericel in the third quarter worth $206,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vericel alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCEL. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vericel from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,075,000.00 and a beta of 3.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.