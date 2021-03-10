Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $43.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 1624826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.43.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $159.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

