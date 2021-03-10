Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598,305 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.20% of Western Digital worth $33,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Western Digital by 5.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Western Digital by 7.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 21.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Western Digital by 127.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -81.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.67.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.