Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $85.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $56.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.60% from the stock’s current price.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.85. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,056,000 after acquiring an additional 141,389 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 70.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Western Digital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,168,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,375,000 after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

