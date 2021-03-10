Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) PT Raised to $22.00 at Barclays

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WES. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Western Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NYSE:WES opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.43. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $647.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

