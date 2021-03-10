Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.66

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.66, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

A number of research firms have commented on WLKP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $871.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.25.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 6.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

In related news, Director G Stephen Finley bought 4,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $93,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,766 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile (NYSE:WLKP)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

