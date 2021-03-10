Whiteheart Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.91 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Whiteheart token can now be bought for $3,519.50 or 0.06243980 BTC on major exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $31.28 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.53 or 0.00494482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00067120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00052964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00072960 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.22 or 0.00540257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00075699 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 tokens. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance.

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

