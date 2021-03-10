Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Raised to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WLL. MKM Partners raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.14.

Shares of WLL opened at $34.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. Whiting Petroleum has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $38.82.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.45. As a group, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will post -5.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 3,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

