WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Up 27.9% in February

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the January 28th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

WiMi Hologram Cloud stock opened at $7.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $29.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

