Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $150.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price reduced by analysts at Cowen from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WING. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised shares of Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop stock opened at $119.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.95, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.