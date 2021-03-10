Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 476,639 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $29,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 296.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $81.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $82.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.03.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.90.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

