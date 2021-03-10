Woodcoin (LOG) One Day Volume Tops $93,234.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0973 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $781,579.54 and $93,234.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,306.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,802.23 or 0.03200758 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.26 or 0.00357446 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $549.12 or 0.00975243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.33 or 0.00393084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.86 or 0.00337187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.96 or 0.00250353 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021458 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

