Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $79.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.62% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries, Inc. has been North American’s premier, value-added steel processor, providing customers with wide ranging capabilities, products and services for a variety of markets including automotive, construction and agriculture. Worthington is also the leading global supplier of pressure tanks and cylinders. The company manufactures a host of pressure cylinders products for industrial gas and cryogenic applications, transportation and alternative fuel storage, oil and gas equipment, and consumer brand retail products, including Bernzomatic, Coleman and Balloon Time. They have built a reputation on quality, safety and regulatory compliance, ensuring the protection of their employees, customers and industry. In fact, designing and building protective structures is another one of their specialties. Worthington manufactures custom-engineered, open and enclosed cabs, and operator stations for the smallest utility equipment to the largest earth-moving machinery in the world. “

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $71.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.22.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $731.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.30 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 43,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 11,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Worthington Industries (WOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.