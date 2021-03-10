WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Oprah Winfrey Sells 242,925 Shares

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Director Oprah Winfrey sold 242,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $8,580,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,539,509 shares in the company, valued at $89,695,457.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oprah Winfrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $4,248,123.55.

On Friday, March 5th, Oprah Winfrey sold 184,491 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $6,471,944.28.

On Monday, December 21st, Oprah Winfrey sold 302,051 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $7,777,813.25.

On Thursday, December 17th, Oprah Winfrey sold 203,705 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $5,740,406.90.

On Friday, December 11th, Oprah Winfrey sold 70,738 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $2,054,938.90.

On Monday, December 14th, Oprah Winfrey sold 182,073 shares of WW International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $5,363,870.58.

WW traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,899. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.46. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $36.90.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.96 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. Analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on WW International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in WW International by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in WW International by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WW International by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 262,863 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in WW International by 452.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 109,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in WW International by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 59,288 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

