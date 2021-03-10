Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after buying an additional 3,035,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 300.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,081,000 after purchasing an additional 671,667 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 31.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 525,657 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,704,000 after purchasing an additional 513,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Shares of IQV opened at $189.39 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $199.99. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.85.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

