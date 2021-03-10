Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,424 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,990,810,000 after purchasing an additional 106,280 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,459,000 after purchasing an additional 304,728 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,229,000 after purchasing an additional 27,237 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,947,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total transaction of $17,423,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,592 shares of company stock valued at $74,186,321 in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $231.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of -123.57 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.30.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.