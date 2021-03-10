Xponance Inc. Has $2.13 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Pool by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Pool by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,993,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens started coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $336.51 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $401.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $344.66 and a 200-day moving average of $343.12.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

