Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

NYSE KMB opened at $132.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

